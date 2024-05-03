Friday, May 03, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bangladesh slips two notches in Press Freedom Index

  • Bangladesh ranks 163rd out of 180 countries
  • Afghanistan falls at the bottom of the regional ranking
Photo: Bigstock
Update : 03 May 2024, 03:06 PM

Bangladesh has slipped two notches on the World Press Freedom Index 2024 prepared by Reporters Without Borders, also known as Reporters sans frontières (RSF).

The country was ranked 165th among 180 nations in the list published on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on Friday. 

Last year, Bangladesh ranked 163rd out of 180 countries, and in 2022 it was in the 162nd position.

The latest index assigns Bangladesh a score of 27.64, significantly lower than the previous year's score of 35.31.

In South Asia, Nepal has taken the lead in press freedom, securing the 74th position globally with a score of 60.52. 

Following closely behind is the Maldives at 106th place with a score of 52.36. Bhutan now ranks third with a score of 37.29, placing 147th globally. 

Sri Lanka follows in fourth place with a score of 35.21, positioned 150th globally.

Pakistan holds the fifth spot in the region, standing at 152nd place.

India has moved up the ranks to claim the sixth position regionally, now placed 159th globally compared to last year's 161st.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan has now fallen to the bottom of the regional rankings, dropping 26 places to the 178th position, with a score of 19.09.

RSF comes out with a global ranking of press freedom every year. 

RSF is an international NGO whose self-proclaimed aim is to defend and promote media freedom. 

Headquartered in Paris, it has consultative status with the United Nations.

The objective of the World Press Freedom Index “is to compare the level of press freedom enjoyed by journalists and media in 180 countries and territories” in the previous calendar year.

RSF has been publishing this index since 2002 on the basis of how freely the media can operate in different countries of the world. Bangladesh has been on this index since 2013.

Topics:

JournalismReporters Without Borders (RSF)Press Freedom Index
Read More

Arafat: Govt, media, civil society can partner to fight disinformation

New alumni committee of DU journalism department formed

TIB awards 3 journalists, Talaash program for investigative reporting on corruption

ULAB, IAMCR to organize Dhaka Media Summit

NSU’s MCJ program hosts seminar on gender perspectives in digital journalism

Fakhrul: Journalism now most challenging profession

Latest News

Met office again issues heatwave alert for next 48-hour

Traffic movement resumes in Rangamati after 8 hours

BNP now distributes leaflets to boycott Upazila Parishad polls

ADB keen to work together with Bangladesh on impactful projects

Gazipur train derailment: 2 BGB platoons deployed to help with rescue work

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x