Bangladesh slips two notches in Press Freedom Index

Bangladesh has slipped two notches on the World Press Freedom Index 2024 prepared by Reporters Without Borders, also known as Reporters sans frontières (RSF).

The country was ranked 165th among 180 nations in the list published on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on Friday.

Last year, Bangladesh ranked 163rd out of 180 countries, and in 2022 it was in the 162nd position.

The latest index assigns Bangladesh a score of 27.64, significantly lower than the previous year's score of 35.31.

In South Asia, Nepal has taken the lead in press freedom, securing the 74th position globally with a score of 60.52.

Following closely behind is the Maldives at 106th place with a score of 52.36. Bhutan now ranks third with a score of 37.29, placing 147th globally.

Sri Lanka follows in fourth place with a score of 35.21, positioned 150th globally.

Pakistan holds the fifth spot in the region, standing at 152nd place.

India has moved up the ranks to claim the sixth position regionally, now placed 159th globally compared to last year's 161st.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan has now fallen to the bottom of the regional rankings, dropping 26 places to the 178th position, with a score of 19.09.

RSF comes out with a global ranking of press freedom every year.

RSF is an international NGO whose self-proclaimed aim is to defend and promote media freedom.

Headquartered in Paris, it has consultative status with the United Nations.

The objective of the World Press Freedom Index “is to compare the level of press freedom enjoyed by journalists and media in 180 countries and territories” in the previous calendar year.

RSF has been publishing this index since 2002 on the basis of how freely the media can operate in different countries of the world. Bangladesh has been on this index since 2013.