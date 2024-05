Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday morning received treatment at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The premier went to the hospital in the morning and received treatment by purchasing a Tk10 ticket as an outpatient like any other ordinary patient, said the prime minister’s press wing.

Sheikh Hasina has made several visits to the hospital in the past as a general patient for eye treatment.