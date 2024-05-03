Friday, May 03, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Where will it rain on Friday?

  • Severe heatwave in several districts
  • Days, nights likely to become cooler
File image of rain. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 May 2024, 10:18 AM

Chittagong division is likely to experience rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds, with the possibility of hail at isolated spots, according to the BMD’s weather bulletin for Friday.

Similarly, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barisal and Sylhet divisions may see rain in one or two places, alongside temporary gusty winds. 

Elsewhere in the country, the weather is expected to remain dry with partly cloudy skies.

A severe heatwave continues to grip districts including Rajshahi, Pabna, Jessore, Chuadanga and Kushtia. 

Meanwhile, Dhaka, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Barisal divisions, along with parts of Rajshahi, Khulna and the district of Chandpur, are experiencing mild to moderate heatwave conditions. There are expectations that this heatwave may begin to ease in some areas, the met office said.

Daytime temperatures are expected to decrease slightly, and night temperatures may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius across the country, added the bulletin.

Topics:

RainfallBMDWeather forecast
