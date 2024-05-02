Heatwave spurs record salt production in 63 years

While some may view the current heatwave as a curse, salt farmers in Cox's Bazar see it as a blessing.

Due to this year's severe heatwave, salt production has reached its highest in 63 years. Salt farmers said the production will further increase if heat intensifies as well.

They said the country's only salt-producing area, Cox's Bazar and the Banshkhali coastal area of Chittagong, have been blessed this year.

Previously, harvesting took a week, but now, salt is extracted from the fields in as little as 10 to 12 hours.

According to the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), a total of 23,10,918 tons of salt has been produced till April 30 this season.

Last year, salt production was 22,32,890 tons in the whole season. If the heatwave persists for the next few weeks, salt production will likely reach 30,00,000 tons.

The heat of the field and the wind are increasing the production of salt.

At the end of the season, an average of 35,000 tons of salt is being produced every day.

At this time last year, the production was between 30,000 to 32,000 tons.

Production increases, price drops

The price of salt was Tk420 per maund last year, but now the price is Tk310 -- which has disappointed the farmers.

Mozaffar Ahmed, a salt farmer in the Chowfaldandi area of Cox's Bazar, said salt production has increased due to the extreme heat. “We are happy that salt production increased compared to last year. However, the price of salt has decreased by Tk100 per maund compared to last year.”

Shafiul Karim, another salt farmer in the same area, said: "The intense heatwave has turned into a blessing for us. If the heatwave continues for a few more days, salt production will more than double.”

What officials say

Mostafa Kamal Chowdhury, president of the Bangladesh Salt Farmers Welfare Council, salt production has seen a boom recently.

At the beginning of the season, the farmers got a good price for salt, but now the price is a little lower. Field-level farmers are happy with the record salt production. If the target is achieved, there will be no need to import salt now, he added.

Mostafa Kamal also said rain and storms could wash away these salts from the fields if not stored properly.

Deputy General Manager of BSCIC Cox's Bazar Office Zafar Iqbal Bhuiyan said salt is being produced on 68,357 acres of land in Cox's Bazar and Banshkhali upazila this year. Last year, the production was on 66,424 acres of land.

In addition to the increase in the amount of land, the number of farmers has increased from 1,228 to 40,695 this season, he added.

He also said that the target of salt production in the country this season has been set at 2,528,000 tons.

Salt production was disrupted due to adverse weather and multiple cyclones in mid-November. At that time, a small amount of salt was extracted from the field at the farmer level, but now good quality granular salt is being produced in the intense heatwave, the official added.

Like salt farmers, BSCIC officials also said that the severe heatwave in the country has harmed various sectors including agriculture, fisheries, and poultry, but it has been a blessing for salt production.