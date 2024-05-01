Thursday, May 02, 2024

Saber: Govt to enhance eco-friendly tech in rice cultivation

  • Aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions
  • 'Embracing such technologies not only mitigates carbon footprints but also optimizes resource utilization'
The image shows a glimpse of meeting of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury with a coalition comprising the Asian Development Bank, the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries, and Cisco, convened at his residence in Dhaka's Paribagh on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Photo: PID
Update : 01 May 2024, 11:47 PM

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury on Wednesday shared plans to boost the adoption of eco-friendly technologies in rice cultivation, aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

Embracing such technologies not only mitigates carbon footprints but also optimizes resource utilization, potentially unlocking opportunities for international carbon crediting.

The minister shared these insights during a meeting with a coalition comprising the Asian Development Bank, the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries, and Cisco, convened at his residence in Dhaka's Paribagh.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Asian Development Bank and Cisco in launching a pilot project in the Barendra region, Saber emphasised the significance of technology in resolving water scarcity and slashing carbon emissions.

He expressed readiness to endorse initiatives that address these critical issues, urging stakeholders to submit proposals through the Ministry of Agriculture.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the private sector and farmers, he underscored the importance of implementing carbon-reducing smart agricultural practices to bolster productivity and yield positive outcomes while grappling with challenges like dwindling groundwater levels and the imperative of decarbonization.

The delegation commended Bangladesh's proactive stance and pledged support in advancing environmental sustainability endeavours.

