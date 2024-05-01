Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Samanta: Attacking doctors on pretext of wrong treatment is shocking

  • ‘Only BMDC has the right to report about wrong treatment’
  • Called upon young doctors to provide the best services
Health Minister Prof Dr Samanta Lal Sen speaks at an event at the National Institute of Neuroscience in Dhaka on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Photo: BSS
Update : 01 May 2024, 07:07 PM

Health and Family Welfare Minister Prof Dr Samanta Lal Sen on Wednesday said attacks on doctors on the pretext of wrong treatment are very despicable.
 
"Beating doctors, especially women physicians in the name of wrong treatment is not at all acceptable," he said while addressing a conference at the National Institute of Neuroscience.

"Only Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) has the right to report about wrong treatment, neither you nor I have any right to say wrong treatment," said the health minister.

Referring to the ability of doctors in Bangladesh, he said: "I wholeheartedly believe that the talent and skills of our physicians are not less than the doctors of any country in the world."

Citing the example of Rokeya-Rabaya operation of conjoined twins, the minister said that although Hungarian doctors were present during that operation, the neurosurgeons of Bangladesh played the biggest role in it.

The health minister called upon the young doctors to provide the best services with merit and attention to the patients. "We want to take Bangladesh to a place where the people of the country respect the medical community," he added.

"If we provide services from 8am to 2:30pm sincerely...if we serve the patients properly, then people will respect us." he said.
 
"We have talent. With that talent, you serve the best, I will ensure your protection. This is my promise to you as a doctor," he added.

Topics:

Samanta Lal Sen
