Severe heatwave: Jessore, Chuadanga record highest temperature at 42.8°C

  • A very severe heatwave sweeping over the districts
  • Rain likely in Sylhet and Chittagong
  • 43.8°C was recorded in Jessore on Tuesday
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 May 2024, 05:33 PM

Chuadanga and Jessore recorded the country’s highest temperature at 42.8°C on Wednesday.

The temperatures were recorded in the afternoon.

Normal life is being disrupted in the southwestern districts due to the boiling sun.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Wednesday said Jessore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Pabna, Rajshahi, Bagerghat and Satkhira have been experiencing extreme hot weather as “very severe” heatwave sweeping over the districts.

According to the regular bulletin of the Met office, A “very severe heat wave is sweeping Jessore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Pabna, Rajshahi, Bagerghat and Satkhira and severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Narayangonj, Noagaon, Sirajgonj, Dinajpur and rest part of Khulna division.”

Besides, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping elsewhere over the country and it may continue.

Due to the increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.

Meanwhile, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chittagong and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, it said.

The country's maximum rainfall for the past 24 hours till 6am on Tuesday was recorded at 53 millimeters in Sylhet.

Earlier, Bangladesh experienced its highest temperature in the last 52 years at 43.8°C in Jessore on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the residents of Chudanga sweltered at 43.7°C on the same day.

Topics:

HeatwaveHighest TemperatureSevere heatwave
