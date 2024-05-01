Woman, nephew die as bus hits them in Dhaka's Pallabi

A woman and her nephew died when a bus hit them in front of the Purobi Cinema Hall at the Pallabi area in Dhaka's Mirpur on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Khairun Begum, 36, and her four-year-old nephew Yasin. Khairun Begum, originally from Bhola Sadar, was a garment worker and lived in the Pallabi area.

The incident happened around 9pm when a Basumati Paribahan bus hit them while crossing the road, leaving them injured, said Apurbo Hasan, officer-in-charge of Pallabi police station.

Locals rushed them to a nearby hospital. Later, they were taken to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

They died while undergoing treatment there, added the OC.

Police detained the bus driver, said the officer, adding that the bodies were sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue for autopsies.