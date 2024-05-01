Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Woman, nephew die as bus hits them in Dhaka's Pallabi

  • Police detained the bus driver
  • Bodies are sent to a hospital morgue for autopsy
Representational photo: Bigstock
Update : 01 May 2024, 05:19 PM

A woman and her nephew died when a bus hit them in front of the Purobi Cinema Hall at the Pallabi area in Dhaka's Mirpur on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Khairun Begum, 36, and her four-year-old nephew Yasin. Khairun Begum, originally from Bhola Sadar, was a garment worker and lived in the Pallabi area.

The incident happened around 9pm when a Basumati Paribahan bus hit them while crossing the road, leaving them injured, said Apurbo Hasan, officer-in-charge of Pallabi police station.

Locals rushed them to a nearby hospital. Later, they were taken to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

They died while undergoing treatment there, added the OC.

Police detained the bus driver, said the officer, adding that the bodies were sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue for autopsies.

Topics:

AccidentKilled
Read More

Teenager dies in Chittagong elephant attack

Man arrested over rape, murder of third-grader in Comilla

5 dead in bus-ambulance collision in Cox's Bazar

Sajek road crash: BRTA to provide families of deceased 5L each

9 killed as truck plunges into ditch in Rangamati

3 Rajshahi teenagers drown in Padma River

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x