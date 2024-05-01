PM urges factory owners to prioritize well-being of workers over luxuries

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked mill and factory owners to pay special attention to the welfare of labourers, giving up some luxuries if necessary.

"I want owners to pay special attention to labourers reducing their luxury a little bit as the labourers have given you the scope to lead lavish lives by increasing production through their hard work," she said while addressing a discussion as the chief guest marking May Day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka, organized by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

She also asked labourers not to engage in any activity influenced by anyone that could damage mills and factories, which bring them work and the opportunity to earn their bread.

"In such ways, labourers sometimes damage them, their families, the country and the owners of the factories," she said.

The prime minister said there are some who are always trying to bring workers to the streets with lame excuses.

She said labourers have to keep one thing in mind: the owners have built factories to get benefits while at the same time, the owners also have to focus on the welfare of the workers.

"I want industrial production to increase for the overall development of Bangladesh maintaining good relations between owners and labourers," she added.

Sheikh Hasina called upon owners and labourers to come to her instead of going door to door to solve problems if any difficulty arise.

"My door is open for all. Come to me if you have any trouble. I will solve your problems. Keep one thing in mind, I am not only the prime minister but also the daughter of the Father of the Nation," she said.

The prime minister earlier handed cheques for financial assistance to some labourers' families.

She later witnessed a colourful cultural program.

Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Md Mahbub Hossain gave the address of welcome.

A video documentary on May Day was screened at the function.

The historic May Day is being observed in the country and elsewhere across the world in a befitting manner.

This year's theme of the day is "Sramik-Malik Gorbo Desh, Smart Hobey Bangladesh" (Labourers-owners will build country, Bangladesh will be Smart).

May Day has been observed across the globe since 1886 commemorating the supreme sacrifices of workers at Hay Market, Chicago, US, for eight-hour work days and upholding the rights of the working people.