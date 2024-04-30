Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Hajj visa application deadline for Bangladeshi pilgrims extended till May 7

  • Deadlines was on Monday
  • First Hajj flight on May 9

 

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 12, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 01:51 PM

The Saudi Arabia government has granted an extension for applying for Hajj visas for Bangladeshi pilgrims till May 7. 

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (Haab) President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim confirmed the matter.

He said the deadline for applying for Hajj visa was April 29. Now, it has been extended to May 7.

"In view of the application of the religious affairs minister, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia has extended the Visa application time for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims,” he added. 

The inaugural Hajj flight departing from Dhaka to Saudi Arabia is set for May 9.

However, the schedules of the other flights have not been finalized yet, Muhammad Kamruzzaman, director of the Dhaka Hajj Office, confirmed the matter. 

He said passengers will be informed about the schedule soon. 

This year, 4,289 individuals have registered for Hajj under government arrangements, while 78,895 have registered under private management. 

Hajj may begin on June 16 depending on moon sighting. 

Traditionally, Hajj flights commence one month before the start of the Hajj pilgrimage each year.

Topics:

HajjHajj PilgrimsBangladeshi Hajj Pilgrims
Read More

First Hajj flight on May 9

Minister: Bangladesh‘s Hajj management will be smarter

Hajj pilgrims urged to bring health examination report for vaccination

Minister: Govt cutting general hajj package cost by over 1L

Uncertainty looms over hajj pilgrims under private management

Saudi Arabia to impose fines on Hajj pilgrims without permits

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x