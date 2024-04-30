Hajj visa application deadline for Bangladeshi pilgrims extended till May 7

The Saudi Arabia government has granted an extension for applying for Hajj visas for Bangladeshi pilgrims till May 7.

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (Haab) President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim confirmed the matter.

He said the deadline for applying for Hajj visa was April 29. Now, it has been extended to May 7.

"In view of the application of the religious affairs minister, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia has extended the Visa application time for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims,” he added.

The inaugural Hajj flight departing from Dhaka to Saudi Arabia is set for May 9.

However, the schedules of the other flights have not been finalized yet, Muhammad Kamruzzaman, director of the Dhaka Hajj Office, confirmed the matter.

He said passengers will be informed about the schedule soon.

This year, 4,289 individuals have registered for Hajj under government arrangements, while 78,895 have registered under private management.

Hajj may begin on June 16 depending on moon sighting.

Traditionally, Hajj flights commence one month before the start of the Hajj pilgrimage each year.