Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

MV Abdullah leaves UAE for Bangladesh

  • It may take two weeks for the ship to reach Chittagong
  • Released from the Somali pirates on April 14
File image of MV-Abdullah. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM

All 23 Bangladeshi crew members of MV Abdullah started their final journey to Bangladesh as the ship left the port of UAE for Chittagong early Tuesday.

Several crewmen from the ship informed the media that after completion of loading the cargo, the ship left the UAE port of Mina Saqr around 2am (UAE time).

It loaded around 56,000 tons of limestone from the port, said sources at KSRM.

Mizanul Islam, the media adviser to KSRM Group, hoped that it may take two weeks for the ship to reach Chittagong.

Released from the Somali pirates on April 14 after 33 days of captivity, the ship reached its destination, Al Hamriyah port in UAE, on April 22 for unloading cargo.

After finishing unloading activities, it went to Mina Saqr on Saturday to load a cargo of limestone.

The ship came under attack by Somali pirates on March 12, when it was carrying 55,000 tons of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in UAE.

The vessel MV Abdullah is owned by SR Shipping of the KSRM Group. According to SR Shipping sources, the vessel MV Abdullah started its journey with coal from the port of Maputo in the African country of Mozambique on March 4.

It was scheduled to arrive at Hamriyah port in the United Arab Emirates on March 19. The ship fell into the hands of Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean on March 12 at around 1:30pm.

After about a month, 23 sailors along with the ship were released in exchange for ransom.

In 2010, another ship of the KSRM Group, MV Jahan Mani, was hijacked by Somali pirates. It took 99 days to rescue the ship.

Topics:

ChittagongUAEMV Abdullah
Read More

Chittagong transport strike ends early

Two teachers die from suspected heat stroke amid ongoing heatwave

Communication disrupted as 48-hour transport strike grips Chittagong

MV Abdullah to leave Dubai for Chittagong Sunday

Man detained with 90,000 Dirham at Chittagong airport

Comilla's Bagha Sharif clinches victory in 115th Jabbarer Boli Khela

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x