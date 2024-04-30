MV Abdullah leaves UAE for Bangladesh

All 23 Bangladeshi crew members of MV Abdullah started their final journey to Bangladesh as the ship left the port of UAE for Chittagong early Tuesday.

Several crewmen from the ship informed the media that after completion of loading the cargo, the ship left the UAE port of Mina Saqr around 2am (UAE time).

It loaded around 56,000 tons of limestone from the port, said sources at KSRM.

Mizanul Islam, the media adviser to KSRM Group, hoped that it may take two weeks for the ship to reach Chittagong.

Released from the Somali pirates on April 14 after 33 days of captivity, the ship reached its destination, Al Hamriyah port in UAE, on April 22 for unloading cargo.

After finishing unloading activities, it went to Mina Saqr on Saturday to load a cargo of limestone.

The ship came under attack by Somali pirates on March 12, when it was carrying 55,000 tons of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in UAE.

The vessel MV Abdullah is owned by SR Shipping of the KSRM Group. According to SR Shipping sources, the vessel MV Abdullah started its journey with coal from the port of Maputo in the African country of Mozambique on March 4.

It was scheduled to arrive at Hamriyah port in the United Arab Emirates on March 19. The ship fell into the hands of Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean on March 12 at around 1:30pm.

After about a month, 23 sailors along with the ship were released in exchange for ransom.

In 2010, another ship of the KSRM Group, MV Jahan Mani, was hijacked by Somali pirates. It took 99 days to rescue the ship.