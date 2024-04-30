DGHS: Heatstroke kills 10 people in 7 days

At least 10 people have died of heatstroke across the country in the last seven days, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, three people died in the last 24 hours till 9am on Tuesday. Two were residents of Madaripur, while one hailed from Chittagong.

Among the total deceased, eight were men and two were women.

Besides, five more people suffering from heatstroke are admitted to different hospitals in the country.

Health directorate officials said the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room collected the data at government hospitals across the country from April 22.

Meanwhile, on its 9am weather forecast, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said a very severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Jessore, Chuadanga, Pabna and Rajshahi and a severe heatwave is sweeping over the Dhaka division and the rest part of the Khulna and Rajshahi divisions. A Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Barisal, Rangpur and Chittagong divisions and the district of Mymensingh and it may continue.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to the increase in moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.