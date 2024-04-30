Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

DGHS: Heatstroke kills 10 people in 7 days

  • Three died in the last 24 hours
  • Eight were men and two were women
A man tries to cool down by pouring water on his head amid the scorching heatwave in Dhaka on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 12:51 PM

At least 10 people have died of heatstroke across the country in the last seven days, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, three people died in the last 24 hours till 9am on Tuesday. Two were residents of Madaripur, while one hailed from Chittagong.

Among the total deceased, eight were men and two were women.

Besides, five more people suffering from heatstroke are admitted to different hospitals in the country.

Health directorate officials said the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room collected the data at government hospitals across the country from April 22.

Meanwhile, on its 9am weather forecast, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said a very severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Jessore, Chuadanga, Pabna and Rajshahi and a severe heatwave is sweeping over the Dhaka division and the rest part of the Khulna and Rajshahi divisions. A Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Barisal, Rangpur and Chittagong divisions and the district of Mymensingh and it may continue.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to the increase in moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.

Topics:

Heatwaveheatstroke
Read More

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Khulna records highest temperature in 23 years

Severe heatwave: Jessore, Chuadanga record highest temperature at 42.8°C

Very severe heatwave grips 7 districts

Meteorologist: Heatwave blankets around 80% of Bangladesh

Heatwave alert extended to 4 divisions as mercury rises to 52-year high

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x