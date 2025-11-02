Sunday, November 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

India space agency launches its heaviest satellite

  • It will support secure communications for the Indian Navy
  • India joined global space leaders with its lunar landing success 
Photo: Pexels
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 08:16 PM

India launched its heaviest ever communication satellite on Sunday, the latest step in the country's ambitious space program. 

The CMS-03 satellite blasted off from Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh at 5:26pm (1156 GMT).

“Our space sector continues to make us proud!” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wants to send an Indian astronaut to the Moon by 2040.

Weighing about 4,410 kilograms, it is “the heaviest communication satellite” launched in the country, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said Thursday. 

The Indian Navy said the satellite would help “secure communication links between ships, aircraft, submarines.”

The CMS-03 satellite was sent into orbit from the towering 43.5-meter tall LVM3-M5 launch vehicle.

It is an upgraded version of the rocket that launched India's unmanned craft that landed on the Moon in August 2023.

Only Russia, the United States and China have previously achieved a controlled landing on the lunar surface.

The country has flexed its spacefaring ambitions in the last decade, with its space program growing considerably in size and momentum.

Shubhanshu Shukla, a test pilot with the Indian Air Force, this year became the second Indian to travel to space and the first to reach the International Space Station -- a key step towards India's own crewed mission planned for 2027.

 

Topics:

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)satellites
Read More

US, India launch powerful Earth-monitoring satellite

North Korea says interference in its satellites would be declaration of war

Chinese firm sold satellites for intelligence to Russia's Wagner

Indian rover confirms sulphur on Moon's south pole

Indian lunar landing mission enters Moon's orbit

North Korea will put spy satellite into orbit soon

Latest News

Ekushey book fair to be held after national polls

Tarique Rahman thanks EC for giving voting rights to expatriates

Gaza children gradually return to school after two years of war

Amir Khasru: Capacity buildup first, then LDC graduation

EC reviewing registration of political parties, decision expected this week

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x