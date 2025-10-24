India bus fire kills 20 after motorcycle crash

At least 20 people died in southern India after a bus caught fire following a collision with a motorcycle, police said.

The incident occurred early Friday near Kurnool, a city in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

“Eleven bodies have been identified and nine are yet to be identified,” local police official Vikrant Patil said. “Some bodies are badly charred.”

Police said the motorcycle rammed into the bus from behind and became stuck under its fuel tank, triggering an explosion that engulfed the vehicle in flames.

“As the smoke started spreading, the driver stopped the bus and tried to put the fire out by using a fire extinguisher, but the fire was so intense he couldn’t control it,” Patil said.

Eighteen passengers escaped, some by breaking windows, but many were asleep when the fire broke out. Police also suspect a jammed door might have been the reason for the high number of deaths.

This marks the second deadly bus fire in India in recent weeks. The Kurnool incident comes less than two weeks after 19 people were killed in the western desert state of Rajasthan when a private bus caught fire.

Reacting to Friday’s crash, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it “raised serious questions” about the safety of India’s public transport system.

“Passenger safety is the top priority, and along with the responsibility for vehicle maintenance, it is essential to ensure accountability for these incidents,” Gandhi posted on X.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolences to the victims’ families.

He announced compensation of 200,000 Indian rupees for the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees for the injured.