Trump: India will continue to pay massive tariffs unless it stops buying Russian oil

The United States president repeated his claim that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him New Delhi will stop importing oil from Moscow

File image: US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, DC on June 27, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 20 Oct 2025, 05:34 PM

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his claim that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him New Delhi will stop buying Russian oil, Reuters reported.

Trump warned that India will continue to pay “massive tariffs” if it fails to do so.

“I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India, and he said he’s not going to be doing the Russian oil thing,” the US president told reporters.

On October 15, Trump had told reporters that Modi agreed to halt India’s Russian oil imports “within a short period of time,” which he described as “a big stop.”

Hours later, India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement that neither confirmed nor denied Trump’s claim, but maintained that ensuring stable energy prices and secure supplies were the goals of the country’s energy policy.

However, subsequently, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press conference that as per his information, no telephonic conversation had taken place between Modi and Trump that day.

On Sunday, in response to a question about the assertion, Trump remarked: “But if they want to say that, then they’ll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don’t want to do that.”

The combined tariff rate for India is at 50%. A 25% “reciprocal” duty was imposed on August 7, followed by an additional 25% punitive levy on August 27.

The US president has repeatedly alleged that India’s purchases were helping to fund Russia’s war in Ukraine.

After the “reciprocal” levies were announced, New Delhi had said it was “extremely unfortunate” that the US had chosen to impose additional tariffs on India “for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.”

Recently, however, trade talks between the two countries have gained fresh momentum.

A team of Indian officials led by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal visited Washington DC last week to hold trade negotiations with the US, The New Indian Express reported. Last month, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had also led a delegation to New York for trade talks.

 

Topics:

IndiaDonald TrumpNarendra Modi
