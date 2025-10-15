Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire

Violence between the two neighbors has flared since explosions in Afghanistan last week, including two in the capital Kabul, that were blamed on Pakistan

File image: Pakistan Army soldiers stand guard at a mosque building damaged by a suspected Indian missile attack near Muzaffarabad, Kashmir on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Photo: UNB/AP
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 07:49 PM

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire on Wednesday, the foreign ministry in Islamabad said, after dozens of troops and civilians were killed earlier in a fresh round of border skirmishes.

"The Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime -- at the Taliban's request... have decided to implement a temporary ceasefire starting from 6pm (0100 GMT) today for the next 48 hours," the ministry said.

Taliban government orders its army to respect ceasefire with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan carried out "precision strikes" in Kabul on Wednesday after dozens of troops and civilians were earlier killed in a fresh round of border skirmishes, according to a Pakistani security source.

"Pakistan carried out precision strikes in Kandahar and Kabul provinces," the security source told AFP, referring to the southern Afghan province that was the birthplace of the Afghan Taliban as well as the area around the capital. 

Earlier on Wednesday night, dozens of troops and civilians were killed in a fresh round of border skirmishes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, officials on both sides of the frontier said, as clashes entered their second week.

Violence between the two neighbors has flared since explosions in Afghanistan last week, including two in the capital Kabul, that were blamed on Pakistan.

More to follow.

Topics:

PakistanAfghanistan
Read More

New Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes kill dozens, officials say

As Pakistan battles Afghan Taliban, fears of major war rise

Afghanistan, Pakistan say their forces killed dozens in border clashes

Pakistan-Afghan border crossings closed after heavy clashes

India set to reopen embassy in Afghanistan

Report: Pakistan militant-linked violence soars in third quarter

Latest News

De Jong pens new Barca deal to 2029

Noman stars as Pakistan win first South Africa Test by 93 runs

‘Tin Goyenda’ author Rakib Hasan passes away

4 more die of dengue, 758 hospitalized

Md Mahbub Alam new AMD of Southeast Bank

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x