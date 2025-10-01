Justice For Myanmar named 2025 Right Livelihood laureate

The Right Livelihood Award recognizes change-makers around the world working for peace, justice, and sustainability for all.

"We are humbled to be recognized alongside fellow laureates from the Pacific Islands, Taiwan, and Sudan, whose work inspires us. Justice For Myanmar accepts this award in honour of the extraordinary courage of the people of Myanmar, who continue to resist the junta at great personal risk and sacrifice nearly five years after the military’s attempted coup," said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The award is a powerful reminder that the world has not forgotten the Myanmar people’s struggle for federal democracy, peace, and justice.

Since the February 2021 illegal coup attempt, the Myanmar military has unleashed an ongoing nationwide campaign of terror, with mass killings, arbitrary arrests, indiscriminate airstrikes, rape and sexual violence, torture, and the systematic burning of villages. Increasingly, children are among the victims.

The junta’s campaign of terror is sustained by the government’s multinational corporations, international banks, and Myanmar cronies that continue to fund, arm, equip, and train the murderous military.

The junta’s international crimes are being committed by the same perpetrators of genocide against the Rohingya, now under investigation by the International Criminal Court and subject of arrest warrants issued by Argentina’s federal criminal court.

As the junta prepares a sham election for December 2025, it has escalated violence against civilians in a futile effort to crush resistance and force submission, which will only fail.

The stakes for Myanmar’s future could not be higher.

A fight for justice—in Myanmar and around the world

Civil society organisations and activists, including Justice For Myanmar, are working to expose and disrupt the networks propping up the illegal junta and to demand accountability.

Campaigns against the military’s lifelines, which include multinational corporations and the global arms industry, are rooted in the courage of Myanmar people, who have been boycotting junta-linked products, protesting in defiance of threats, and risking everything to reveal the truth.

Myanmar people are joined by individuals and organizations worldwide, who stand in solidarity with the people’s determined efforts to dismantle the military cartel, and we stand in solidarity with the global struggles of oppressed peoples.

The Right Livelihood Award reaffirms that Myanmar’s struggle is part of a global fight.

To dismantle the Myanmar military cartel, more support is needed from individuals, movements, and governments around the world.

Justice For Myanmar spokesperson Yadanar Maung said: “We accept this award in honour of those who continue to resist the Myanmar military cartel with extraordinary courage, dignity, and strength. It belongs to the many people of Myanmar who have lost their lives to secure a future free from the military’s brutality. It belongs to those who stand firm despite daily threats, and to whistleblowers and communities who, against all odds, continue with their efforts to dismantle the junta’s tyranny,” he said.

“This Award strengthens our resolve. It sends a clear message to the junta and its enablers: the world is watching, and the people of Myanmar will not be forgotten. Action is now more important than ever,” he added.

He further said: “We demand governments around the world reject the junta’s sham election and impose coordinated, targeted sanctions to stop the flow of arms, equipment, and aviation fuel that sustain the junta’s terror campaign against the people. Companies and investors must act to cut the junta’s access to funds, arms, equipment, and aviation fuel.”