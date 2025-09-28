India stampede: Case filed against actor Vijay’s party

At least 39 people have been killed and more than 50 injured after a stampede broke out at campaign rally in southern India.

The tragedy happened as Vijay, a popular actor who ventured into politics in recent years, was holding an event for his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party in the city of Karur in Tamil Nadu State.

At least eight of those killed were children, according to local media.

What do we know about the incident?

The crush reportedly broke out while a crowd of at least 30,000 people waited to hear the star to give a speech.

Indian news outlets said that Vijay was hours late to speak, causing the crowd to become restless.

There were also reports that some in the crowd had tried to rush toward the politician’s bus.

Witnesses reported seeing many people lose consciousness in the chaos.

Authorities said a criminal case has been registered against leaders of the TVK party.

Tamil Nadu police filed the case, the first step toward potential charges, “against TVK party senior leaders Bussy Anand, Nirmal Kumar and VP Mathiyalagan, and the investigation is under way,” senior police official V Selvaraj told the Reuters news agency.

Vijay, Modi express shock and sadness

Vijay, known by one name, is one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable actors for three decades.

Since launching his party last year, he has drawn massive crowds during political rallies.

Vijay said he was “heartbroken” by the stampede and pledged support for the victims’ families.

My heart is shattered...I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur,” he was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered a commission, headed by a retired judge, to investigate the “tragic incident.”

He also announced that the families of the victims would receive one million rupees in compensation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X that the incident was “deeply saddening.”

“My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time,” he wrote.

The Saturday stamped is only the latest to claim lives in India. In January, 30 people died during a rush to reach a sacred river during the Maha Kumbh festival. In July 2024, 121 people were killed during a Hindu religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh.