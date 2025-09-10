Ex-Nepali PM’s wife dies after house set on fire amid protests

Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, the wife of former Nepali Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has died after being set on fire inside her residence in Dallu, according to multiple media reports.

Protesters allegedly trapped her inside the house before setting it ablaze. She was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries during treatment, family sources confirmed.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement on the attack.

The incident comes amid nationwide Gen Z–led protests, which have already led to KP Sharma Oli's resignation as prime minister earlier on Tuesday.