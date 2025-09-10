Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
UN appalled by killings in Nepal, says violence is not the answer

Protesters have the right to peaceful expression over corruption and the social media ban, the High Commissioner said

Items are set on fire by protesters during a protest to condemn the police`s deadly crackdown on demonstrators in Kathmandu on September 9, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 12:13 AM

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Tuesday said he was appalled by the escalating violence in Nepal that has left multiple people dead, hundreds of mostly young protesters injured, and widespread destruction of property.

“I plead with security forces to exercise utmost restraint and avoid further such bloodshed and harm,” he said, stressing that violence is not the answer.

“Dialogue is the best and only way to address the concerns of the Nepalese people. It is important that the voices of young people are heard.”

The High Commissioner said protesters have the right to peacefully express their political frustrations and grievances over corruption and a ban on social media platforms.

“I have received concerning reports of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force by the security forces,” Turk said, urging urgent, thorough, transparent, and impartial investigations into such acts.

He also reminded protesters to uphold the spirit of peaceful assembly and refrain from violence. “I am disturbed by reports of public buildings, businesses, and private residences being attacked and, in some instances, set ablaze. Equally, I am concerned by reports of physical attacks on senior government officials.”

The UN rights chief said the world had admired Nepal’s emergence from conflict into a peaceful democracy, appealing to all Nepalese stakeholders to find a way forward to continue on that path.

“Together with the United Nations system, my Office stands ready to support dialogue and trust-building measures that can help de-escalate tensions and restore confidence,” Turk added.

Topics:

NepalThe United Nations (UN)Volker Turk
