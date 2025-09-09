Nepal Gen Z protests: Ex-deputy PM Lamichhane freed from prison

Former deputy prime minister and Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Chief Rabi Lamichhane was freed from Nakkhu Prison on Tuesday after Gen Z protesters stormed the facility during nationwide demonstrations against Nepal’s recent social media ban.

According to local media outlet Khabarhub, Lamichhane was released as part of a wider push by protesters, who later facilitated the escape of around 1,500 other inmates after police abandoned their posts. His wife, Nikita Paudel, arrived at the prison to receive him as thousands of supporters gathered outside to greet the popular leader.

Lamichhane, who had been detained in connection with a cooperative savings case, addressed crowds in a video shared by RSP central member Krantishikha Dhital. Dressed in white, he waved to his supporters while security forces withdrew, raising concerns over the collapse of order in Kathmandu.

The development came hours before Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli announced his resignation amid intensifying anti-government protests. The movement, led largely by students, unemployed youth, and professionals, erupted after the government banned social media platforms—a move Oli reversed only after security forces killed 19 people and injured more than 300 on Monday.

Earlier in the day, at least 21 RSP lawmakers resigned en masse, deepening the country’s political turmoil. Analysts say the resignations are a calculated move to disrupt Parliament and accelerate demands for a reset of Nepal’s political system.

Lamichhane, seen by many as an uncorrupted and decisive alternative to Nepal’s scandal-hit leadership, has quickly become the face of this rising political tide. His background as a media personality and his ability to harness online frustration have allowed him to convert digital dissent into street power.

Chanting slogans such as “KP chor, desh chhod” (KP thief, leave the country) and “take action against corrupt leaders,” demonstrators across Kathmandu signaled their rejection of Nepal’s traditional political elite.

With Oli gone, uncertainty looms over whether protests will settle—or escalate further—as demands now extend to the dissolution of the entire government.