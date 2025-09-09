Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Nepal unrest: Gen Z protesters torch ex-PM Oli’s residence, parliament

Demonstrators torched two houses at Oli’s residence a day after 19 protesters were killed and hundreds injured

When officers tried to block them, the protesters refused to retreat and eventually set fire to both houses within the compound, Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Photo: The Kathmandu Post
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 05:43 PM

Former Nepalese prime minister KP Sharma Oli’s private residence in Balkot, Bhaktapur, was set on fire by Gen Z protesters on Tuesday morning.

Officials reported that demonstrators marched to Oli’s home early in the morning and attempted to breach security despite police intervention. When officers tried to block them, the protesters refused to retreat and eventually set fire to both houses within the compound, reports The Kathmandu Post.

The attack came a day after police opened fire on demonstrators during Monday’s Gen Z protests, killing 19 and injuring more than 400.

Plumes of smoke also covered Nepal's parliament as demonstrators set the building ablaze.

"Hundreds have breached the parliament area and torched the main building," Ekram Giri, spokesman for the Parliament Secretariat, told AFP. 

Protesters, mostly young men, were seen waving the country's national flag as they dodged water cannons deployed by the security forces.

Other demonstrators targeted the properties of politicians and government buildings.

Kathmandu's airport remains open, but some flights were cancelled after smoke from fires affected visibility, airport spokesman Rinji Sherpa said.

Topics:

NepalKathmanduKP Sharma Oli
