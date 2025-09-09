Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns

Nepal’s Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday following two days of violent anti-government protests that have gripped the capital and spread across the country.

His departure comes amid mounting public outrage over alleged corruption, a controversial social media ban, and the deaths of at least 19 demonstrators in clashes with security forces.

“I have resigned from the post of prime minister with effect from today... in order to take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problems,” Oli wrote in a letter to President Ram Chandra Poudel, according to his aide Prakash Silwal.

The protests, largely led by Gen Z activists, escalated after the government imposed—and then lifted—a ban on major social media platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram.

Organizers say the restrictions ignited years of pent-up frustration over corruption, inequality, and lack of economic opportunity.

Despite an indefinite curfew, thousands of protesters defied orders and took to the streets of Kathmandu, setting fire to tyres, government offices, and the private residences of top political leaders—including Oli’s home in Balkot.

Several ministers were reportedly evacuated by military helicopters as mobs stormed their homes.

The country’s largest party, Nepali Congress, also saw its headquarters attacked, while demonstrators chanted slogans such as “KP Chor, Desh Chhod” (“KP thief, leave the country”).

Protesters hurled stones at riot police and filmed the clashes on mobile phones as thick smoke blanketed parts of the capital.

Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport was partially closed due to poor visibility caused by fires near the runway.

Oli’s resignation follows the departure of three cabinet ministers, including Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who stepped down Monday night, citing moral responsibility for the deaths.

Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari and Water Supply Minister Pradeep Yadav also resigned Tuesday, expressing solidarity with the protesters and condemning the government’s response.

The unrest marks Nepal’s worst political crisis in decades, reminiscent of the mass protests that led to the abolition of its monarchy in 2008.

Hundreds of demonstrators from towns near the India-Nepal border are reportedly marching toward Kathmandu to join the movement.

“We are still standing here for our future,” said protester Robin Sreshtha.

“We want this country corruption-free so that everyone can access education, hospitals, and a bright future.”