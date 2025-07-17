Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

54 people killed in 24-hours of heavy monsoon rain in Pakistan

  • Total monsoon death toll has reached about 180 people
  • Monsoon brings vital rain but also causes massive destruction
File image: A family displaced by flood, carry their belongings as they wade through floodwaters after heavy monsoon rains at Sohbatpur, in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province on August 19, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 04:01 PM

Heavy rains have been linked to 54 deaths in the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the toll to about 180 since the arrival of the monsoon in late June, the government’s disaster agency said on Thursday.

Torrential rain has poured almost without pause across parts of Punjab province since Wednesday morning, causing urban flooding and houses to collapse.

Residents living in low-lying areas near the Nullah Lai river that runs through the city of Rawalpindi, next to the capital Islamabad, have been ordered to evacuate after a sharp rise in the water level.

Evacuations have taken place in some areas adjoining the river “while rescue teams are on standby for more evacuations,” a spokeswoman for the disaster agency said.

“Residents of vulnerable areas should prepare emergency kits with food, water, and essential medicines for three to five days in case of an emergency,” the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in an alert.

The Rawalpindi government declared a public holiday on Thursday to keep people at home, with the national meteorological department warning that heavy rain would continue until Friday.

“In the last 24 hours, 54 people were killed and 227 injured across Pakistan, with the majority of fatalities reported from Punjab,” the NDMA spokeswoman told AFP, adding that the toll had been counted at 8am (0300 GMT) on Thursday. 

Around 180 people have been killed, including 70 children, and about 500 injured since the start of the monsoon on June 26, according to the disaster agency. 

The majority of deaths were caused by collapsed houses and sudden flash floods, while dozens were also electrocuted.

Monsoon season brings South Asia 70% to 80% of its annual rainfall, and runs from June until September in India and Pakistan.

The annual rains are vital for agriculture and food security, and the livelihoods of millions of farmers, but also bring destruction.

South Asia is getting hotter and has seen shifting weather patterns in recent years, but scientists are unclear on how exactly a warming planet is affecting the highly complex monsoon.

Pakistan is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change, and its 255 million residents are facing extreme weather events with increasing frequency.

In 2022, monsoon floods submerged a third of the country and killed 1,700 people.

 

Topics:

PakistanMonsoon FloodsPakistan Flood
Read More

Will Imran Khan’s sons join nationwide protests?

111 monsoon-related deaths in Pakistan since late June

Monsoon rains and flash floods kill 72 in Pakistan

Pakistan building collapse site cleared with 27 dead

Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 16

Pakistan flash floods, heavy rain kill 64 in a week

Latest News

Syria’s government faces sectarian clashes, Israeli strikes

Israeli strike on Gaza’s only Catholic church kills two

Health adviser stresses on research based medical education

Women outclass Bhutan 3-0 to stay unbeaten in SAFF U-20 football

Jamaat expects massive turnout at first-ever Suhrawardy Udyan rally

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x