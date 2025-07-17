Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Air India probe of Boeing 787 fuel control switches finds no issues

  • No issues found in locking mechanism during inspections
  • Inspections followed crash of Air India jet last month
File image: The back of Air India flight 171 is pictured at the site after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 03:38 PM

Air India’s inspection of the locking feature on the fuel control switches of its existing Boeing 787 aircraft found no issues, an internal communication circulated within the airline said.

The switches have come under scrutiny following last month’s crash of an Air India jet that killed 260 people after a preliminary probe by Indian investigators found that they had flipped from run position to cutoff shortly after takeoff.

India’s aviation regulator earlier this week ordered the country’s airlines to investigate the locking feature on the switches of several Boeing models.

The order came after Boeing notified operators that the fuel switch locks on its jets were safe.

But it was in line with a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2018, which recommended inspection of the locks to ensure they could not be moved accidentally.

Air India’s probe, however, found no problems with the locking mechanism.

“Over the weekend, our Engineering team initiated precautionary inspections on the locking mechanism of Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on all our Boeing 787 aircraft,” the airline’s flight operations department said in a communication to its pilots.

“The inspections have been completed and no issues were found,” the communication said, noting that it had complied with the regulator’s directives.

It added that all of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft had also undergone “Throttle Control Module (TCM) replacement as per the Boeing maintenance schedule”, adding that the FCS was part of this module.

Other countries have also ordered their airlines to examine fuel switches on Boeing aircraft.

Singapore found them all to be “functioning properly.”

“Our checks confirmed that all fuel switches on SIA (Singapore Airlines) and Scoot’s Boeing 787 aircraft are functioning properly and comply with regulatory requirements,” an SIA spokesperson told AFP earlier this week.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed last month was heading from Ahmedabad in western India to London, with the accident killing all but one of the 242 people on board as well as 19 people on the ground.

In a letter to employees on Monday, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said the investigation into the crash was ongoing and it would be unwise to jump to “premature conclusions.”

 

Topics:

Plane CrashAir India
Read More

India orders airlines to check fuel switches on Boeing jets

Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash

Toll of Air India disaster rests at 260 as focus turns to crash report

India recovers data from black boxes after deadly crash

Air India crash sparks aviation safety debate

What do we know about the Air India crash?

Latest News

Syria’s government faces sectarian clashes, Israeli strikes

Israeli strike on Gaza’s only Catholic church kills two

Health adviser stresses on research based medical education

Women outclass Bhutan 3-0 to stay unbeaten in SAFF U-20 football

Jamaat expects massive turnout at first-ever Suhrawardy Udyan rally

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x