Cargo truck hits Akasa air airplane parked at Mumbai airport

A cargo truck hit an Akasa Air Boeing 737 aircraft parked at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Monday. Akasa confirmed the incident.

The airline, in a statement, said a third-party ground handler was operating the cargo truck that came in contact with the aircraft.

"The aircraft is currently undergoing a thorough inspection, and we are investigating the incident with the third-party ground handler," the airline added.

The aircraft operated a flight from Bengaluru and landed and docked at the Mumbai airport when the incident occurred, said sources.