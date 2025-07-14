Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Cargo truck hits Akasa air airplane parked at Mumbai airport

  • Third-party ground handler was operating the cargo vehicle involved
  • Aircraft is now undergoing a full safety inspection process
File image: India`s newest airline Akasa Air aircraft lands at Sardar Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on August 7, 2022. Photo: AFP
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 09:38 PM

A cargo truck hit an Akasa Air Boeing 737 aircraft parked at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Monday. Akasa confirmed the incident.

The airline, in a statement, said a third-party ground handler was operating the cargo truck that came in contact with the aircraft.

"The aircraft is currently undergoing a thorough inspection, and we are investigating the incident with the third-party ground handler," the airline added.

The aircraft operated a flight from Bengaluru and landed and docked at the Mumbai airport when the incident occurred, said sources.

 

Topics:

IndiaAirplanes
Read More

Thousands protest Modi’s economic reforms across India

Both pilots killed as fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan

Bridge collapse kills 9 in Gujarat

How a small town topped global pollution charts

Unesco: New World Heritage Sites to be announced

196 apprehended for alleged cattle slaughter, sale of beef in Assam

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x