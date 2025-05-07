Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Pakistan summons Indian charge d'affaires after strike

India and Pakistan exchanged missile and artillery strikes in a major escalation of hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours after a deadly attack in disputed Kashmir

Smoke billows after an artillery shell landed in the main town of Poonch district in Indias Jammu region on May 7, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 07 May 2025, 02:03 PM

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Indian charge d'affaires in the capital Islamabad was summoned on Wednesday after India carried out strikes in Pakistan.

"The Indian Charge d'Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to receive Pakistan's strong protest over the unprovoked Indian strikes at multiple locations across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir," a statement from the ministry said.

India and Pakistan exchanged missile and artillery strikes in a major escalation of hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours after a deadly attack in disputed Kashmir.

New Delhi blames Islamabad for the attack in Indian-administered Kashmir two weeks ago that left 26 civilians dead.

The two sides exchanged threats and diplomatic measures, culminating in Indian missile strikes early on Wednesday and a swift vow from Pakistan to "settle the score".

Kashmir disputeIndia-Pakistan Relations
