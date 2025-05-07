Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

India launches strikes on Pakistan

Pakistani Air Force jets were airborne in response

Visuals emerge from deep inside Pakistan's Bahawalpur, near Rajasthan border, following India's Operation Sindoor
Update : 07 May 2025, 03:22 AM

India has launched a series of air strikes on multiple locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday.

In an official statement, the Indian government confirmed the execution of "Operation Sindoor," targeting what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in nine locations.

The strikes were ordered in response to a deadly militant attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir last month.

The Indian government emphasized that the operation was "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," with no Pakistani military facilities targeted.

Pakistan's military confirmed that three locations—Muzaffarabad and Kotli in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, as well as Bahawalpur—were hit by Indian missiles.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of Pakistan’s Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), conveyed the details to local media outlet Geo TV.

Witnesses have reported multiple loud explosions across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, particularly near Muzaffarabad.

Reuters further cited reports of power outages in the area.

The Pakistani military has strongly condemned the strikes, calling them "shameful and cowardly."

A spokesperson declared that Islamabad "will respond at a time and place of its choosing," while confirming that all Pakistani Air Force jets were airborne in response.

 

Topics:

Kashmir Crisis
Read More

Between India and Pakistan, families divided by Kashmir

Kremlin calls for de-escalation in India-Pakistan tensions

Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff

Pakistani Ranger detained by India amid war tensions between countries

India and Pakistan: vast nuclear-armed military forces

Anti-Muslim violence erupts in four Indian states after Kashmir attack

Latest News

SRK stuns at the Met Gala

Case filed against Sheikh Helal, Sheikh Tonmoy over 20C extortion

Proposed ADP size for FY26 35,000C less than current allocation

What is the NCP’s vision for a restructured governance system?

Gold prices hiked again in Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x