India launches strikes on Pakistan

India has launched a series of air strikes on multiple locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday.

In an official statement, the Indian government confirmed the execution of "Operation Sindoor," targeting what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in nine locations.

The strikes were ordered in response to a deadly militant attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir last month.

The Indian government emphasized that the operation was "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," with no Pakistani military facilities targeted.

Pakistan's military confirmed that three locations—Muzaffarabad and Kotli in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, as well as Bahawalpur—were hit by Indian missiles.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of Pakistan’s Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), conveyed the details to local media outlet Geo TV.

Witnesses have reported multiple loud explosions across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, particularly near Muzaffarabad.

Reuters further cited reports of power outages in the area.

The Pakistani military has strongly condemned the strikes, calling them "shameful and cowardly."

A spokesperson declared that Islamabad "will respond at a time and place of its choosing," while confirming that all Pakistani Air Force jets were airborne in response.