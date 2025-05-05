Monday, May 05, 2025

Gaza civil defence says 19 killed in Israeli strikes

  • Most victims were children and women in Gaza City
  • Aid entry to Gaza has been blocked since March 2 
File image: Palestinians fleeing Israeli bombardment drive vehicles carrying their belongings on a main axis in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on March 25, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 05 May 2025, 03:45 PM

Gaza's civil defence agency said two Israeli air strikes killed at least 19 people in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory's north early on Monday.

"Our teams found 15 martyrs and 10 wounded, mostly children and women, after an Israeli strike on three apartments" northwest of Gaza City, said the agency's spokesman, Mahmud Bassal.

Four other people were killed and four wounded in a strike on a house in Beit Lahiya, north of Gaza City, he told AFP.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the reported strikes.

It has intensified aerial bombardments and expanded ground operations in the Gaza Strip since resuming its offensive in the Palestinian territory on March 18.

Israel blocked the entry of all aid into the besieged territory of about 2.4 million people on March 2.

Israel says the blockade and intensified bombardments aim to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages held in Gaza.

Fighters in the territory still hold 58 hostages seized in Hamas's October 2023 resistance campaign on Israel.

The army says 34 of them are dead. Hamas is also holding the remains of an Israeli soldier killed in a previous war in Gaza in 2014.

Israel's retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 52,535 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

 

Topics:

GazaIsrael-Palestine crisis
