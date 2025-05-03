Saturday, May 03, 2025

Six crushed to death in India temple stampede

  • Incident happened during fire-walking ritual in Goa, India
  • Thousands gathered at Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village
Google map of India
Update : 03 May 2025, 11:42 AM

Six people were crushed to death at a Hindu temple in India's coastal state of Goa, officials said on Saturday, after thousands gathered for a popular fire-walking ritual. 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a statement that he was "deeply saddened by the tragic stampede" at Lairai Devi temple in the village of Shirgao in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Six people died even before they could be brought to the hospital," Sawant told reporters.

He visited the hospital and said that "all possible support" would be given to the families of those killed or injured.

Vishwajit Rane, Goa state health minister said: "approximately 80" people were injured.

"Five are critical and on ventilator support, while the remaining are being treated in the specially created emergency ward," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office expressed "condolences to those who lost their loved ones."

The Lairai Zatra is a key Hindu celebration in Goa and is marked by a fire-walking ceremony.

Deadly stampedes are notoriously common in Indian religious festivals.

Earlier this year, at least 30 people were killed in an early morning crush at the Kumbh Mela, a Hindu mega-festival in the northern city of Prayagraj. 

Topics:

IndiaStampedereligious festival
