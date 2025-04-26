Tensions boil over as India, Pakistan trade fire

Tensions between India and Pakistan reached a boiling point this week as cross-border skirmishes erupted for a second consecutive day, following a deadly terrorist attack in Indian Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.

The incident has triggered a diplomatic crisis, military mobilizations, and international concern over the risk of escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

On April 22, armed assailants targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, a picturesque valley often dubbed “mini-Switzerland.”

Witnesses described militants in camouflage emerging from nearby forests and opening fire indiscriminately, killing 26 people — 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen — and injuring over a dozen.

Victims included a naval officer on his honeymoon, a retired banker, and a Gulf returnee from Kerala.

The Pahalgam attack is the deadliest on Indian civilians since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Survivor Simran Chandani recounted fleeing in chaos: “I was taking the name of God and running.”

The Resistance Front (TRF), a group India claims is a proxy for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), initially claimed responsibility but later retracted, alleging the claim was fabricated via a “cyber intrusion.”

Indian authorities, however, insist the attack bears “cross-border linkages” and have identified two Pakistani nationals among the suspects.

Diplomatic fallout

India responded swiftly, suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty — a pivotal agreement governing shared river resources — and closing the Attari-Wagah border crossing.

It also expelled Pakistani diplomats and revoked visas for Pakistani nationals.

Pakistan retaliated by suspending the 1972 Simla Agreement, closing its airspace to Indian flights, and expelling Indian diplomats.

India has also mobilized its naval forces, deploying INS Vikrant, its flagship aircraft carrier, along with other military assets to reinforce its strategic position.

In response, Pakistan has condemned India’s actions, accusing it of “water terrorism” and warning that any diversion of Indus waters would be considered an “act of war”, further deepening the crisis between the two nations.

Tensions escalated as Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC) for a third consecutive day, marking the most prolonged clashes since 2019.

The ongoing hostilities have deepened concerns over a potential military escalation, further straining diplomatic relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Amid rising hostilities, India deployed INS Vikrant to the Arabian Sea, supported by MiG-29K fighters, while INS Surat showcased its missile interception capabilities, reinforcing India’s military posture.

Meanwhile, in Kashmir, Indian security forces launched widespread raids, demolishing homes of suspected militants and detaining hundreds of sympathizers, deepening fears of further unrest.

Reactions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to track down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, pledging to pursue them “to the ends of the earth,” while opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticized security lapses that may have allowed the attack to occur.

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for a neutral investigation. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari intensified the rhetoric with a chilling warning: “Either water will flow in this Indus, or their blood will.”

The United Nations has expressed grave concerns, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging “maximum restraint” and calling the escalating conflict “deeply concerning.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump voiced confidence that India and Pakistan would “figure it out,” while Vice President JD Vance unequivocally condemned the attack during his visit to India.

In Europe, lawmakers in the UK and EU held vigils and pledged solidarity with India, emphasizing the need for justice and calling for accountability.

Impact

The impact of the escalating conflict has been deeply felt across humanitarian and economic fronts.

Kashmir’s tourism industry has suffered a severe blow, with Pahalgam’s hotels reporting 90% cancellations, leaving local businesses struggling.

Families caught in the crossfire have faced agonizing separations, as visa revocations have stranded binational families near the India-Pakistan border, preventing loved ones from reuniting.

The turmoil has also rippled through financial markets, causing Indian stocks to dip while airlines struggle with disruptions due to Pakistan’s airspace closure.

As the crisis deepens, Indian forces continue their manhunt for militants across Kashmir’s Pir Panjal range, deploying helicopters and drones to track down suspects.