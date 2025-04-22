Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Indian PM Modi visits Saudi Arabia to bolster ties

  • Modi emphasized strong historical ties with Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Arabia is India’s third-largest oil supplier
File image: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking upon his arrival at the Anuradhapura Air Force Base in Anuradhapura on April 6, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 05:14 PM

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Tuesday for his third visit as premier to the oil-rich Gulf kingdom.

The trip comes a day after Modi held high-level talks with US Vice President JD Vance in India, with New Delhi looking to seal a trade deal with Washington and stave off punishing tariffs.

"India deeply values its long and historic ties with Saudi Arabia that have acquired strategic depth and momentum in recent years," said Modi in a statement released by his office.  

"Together, we have developed a mutually beneficial and substantive partnership."

Saudi Arabia has been a key supplier of oil to India, the world's most populous country, for years.  

India's rapidly developing economy relies heavily on petroleum imports, with Saudi Arabia ranked as its third-largest supplier according to the Indian foreign ministry.  

The Gulf kingdom is also home to more than two million Indian nationals who have long played a pivotal role in its labour market, helping construct many of the country's mega-projects while sending billions of dollars in remittances back home each year. 

During the two-day visit, Modi is scheduled to meet members of the Indian community, according to his office.

Both Modi and Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman fostered close relations with US President Donald Trump during his first term in office. 

Trump has flagged a visit to Saudi Arabia next month for what would be the first foreign trip of his second term. 

Topics:

Saudi ArabiaNarendra Modi
Read More

India boosting Sri Lanka ties amid growing China rivalry

Modi clinches defence, energy deals in Sri Lanka

India’s lower house passes contentious Muslim land bill

Modi to meet Bimstec country leaders, discuss regional cooperation

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid on Sunday

Saudi Arabia’s Al Balad: A beacon for global tourism and pilgrimage

Latest News

BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on May 1

Martyred Intellectuals Memorial being renovated, not demolished, authorities clarify

Govt to procure one cargo LNG, 22m litre palm olein

Police: Interpol has issued red notice against ex-IGP Benazir

Mahfuj: Information offices must work to combat rumors, disinformation locally

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x