Thursday, May 23, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Emirates flight lands safely after hitting flamingos in Mumbai

  • The collision resulted in the deaths of 39 birds and damage to the aircraft
  • It landed safely and all passengers and crew disembarked without injury
File Photo: An Emirates plane is seen at Lisbon's airport, Portugal. Photo: Reuters
Update : 22 May 2024, 06:30 PM

An Emirates flight landed safely in Mumbai late on Monday night after colliding with a flock of flamingos shortly before touchdown, damaging the plane and leaving several birds dead, the airline said on Wednesday.

The Boeing BA.N 777 aircraft, flying from Dubai to Mumbai, hit the flock around 300 metres from the ground, leaving 39 of the birds dead, the Times of India newspaper reported.

"Emirates can confirm that EK508 from Dubai to Mumbai on 20 May was involved in a bird strike incident upon landing," an Emirates spokesperson told Reuters.

"The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew disembarked without injury, however sadly a number of flamingos were lost and Emirates is cooperating with the authorities on the matter," the spokesperson said.

Images in local media showed officials carrying bloodied flamingos, which migrate to the city every winter from the neighbouring state of Gujarat.

The Emirates aircraft was damaged in the incident and the return flight, scheduled to depart for Dubai on May 20, was cancelled, the spokesperson said.

Topics:

MumbaiDubaiEmirates Airlines
Read More

Four dead in UAE, Dubai airport still disrupted after storm

Slow recovery as Dubai airport, roads still plagued by floods

What caused the storm that brought Dubai to a standstill?

Flooded UAE counts cost of epic rainstorm

Muslim shopfronts torn down in Mumbai after religious clashes

How long does the metro rail run in cities around the world?

Latest News

Who was Anwarul Azim Anar, the MP murdered in India?

Himsagar mango harvesting begins in Satkhira

BMD: Low pressure area formed over Bay likely to intensify further

Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education assures safety for Bangladeshi students

British-Bangladeshi owner of LPL team arrested for graft allegations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x