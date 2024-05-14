Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Four killed in Pakistan’s Kashmir protest clashes

  • The protests were sparked by high prices, particularly concerning essential commodities
  • Government's response includes subsidies on flour and electricity prices
  • Protesters call off march in Pakistan's Kashmir after demands met
Pakistani rangers cordon off a street during a protest by Kashmiri demonstrators of Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee to condemn the soaring electricity and flour prices, on the outskirt of Muzaffarabadon on May 13, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 14 May 2024, 05:08 PM

An alliance of civil rights group on Tuesday called off a protest march in Pakistan-ruled Kashmir after several days of clashes over high prices in which four people have been killed and over 100 injured, officials said.

Protesters called off the march a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a grant of 86 million to help meet most of their demands, which included subsidies on flour and electricity prices.

The alliance’s head, Shaukat Nawaz Mir, announced the decision in Muzaffarabad, the capital city of the scenic Himalayan region.

“The government has accepted all of our demands,” he said, calling on protesters to return to their homes and businesses.

Mir also demanded the government give financial compensation for the families of three protesters and a police official who were killed in the violence.

The protesters were killed on Monday evening after paramilitary troops opened fire when they were attacked, said local government official Adnan Khurshid. The police official died in clashes over the weekend.

Kashmir’s Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Chaudhry said late on Monday that the funds would help lower some prices in the region.

The subsidized rate for 40kgs of flour will be 2,000 Pakistani rupees, down from 3,100 rupees, he said. He also announced a substantial dip in the electricity prices.

The protests coincide with the visit of an International Monetary Fund mission to negotiate a new long-term loan with Islamabad.

The IMF has already warned that social tensions triggered by the high cost of living could weigh on policy implementation, adding that fiscal slippages could present a challenge for the government.

PakistanKashmirInflationInternational Monetary Fund (IMF)Kashmir protestsPakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
