US to cut refugee admissions to 7,500 from 125,000

The administration of President Donald Trump plans to allow only 7,500 refugees into the United States in 2026, according to a notice published on Thursday in the US Federal Registry.

The figure represents a dramatic reduction after his predecessor Joe Biden’s administration had previously admitted 125,000 people from all over the world annually.

“The admissions numbers shall primarily be allocated among Afrikaners from South Africa,” Trump’s order said, along with “other victims of illegal or unjust discrimination in their respective homelands.”

The statement did not elaborate on the origin countries of “other victims.”

After taking office in January, Trump essentially halted refugee arrivals, only making an exception for white South Africans.

Trump has previously claimed that Afrikaners face persecution in South Africa, based on their race. The South African government has denied the claim.

The refugee program has been around since 1980, and the authority to set the cap on admissions rests with the president.

During his first term, Trump lowered the cap each year until it reached 15,000 in the last year of his presidency.

Rights groups decry program’s politization

Advocates for refugee rights in the US and abroad criticized the Trump administration’s move, saying it undermined national security.

“By privileging Afrikaners while continuing to ban thousands of refugees who have already been vetted and approved, the administration is once again politicizing a humanitarian program,” said Sharif Aly, president of IRAP, a global legal aid and advocacy organization.

The NGO Human Rights First said the decision was a “new low point” in US foreign policy.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president & CEO of Global Refuge, warned that concentrating “the vast majority of admissions” on any one group “undermines the program’s purpose as well as its credibility.”

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, said more than 2 million refugees have been admitted into the US under the program since 1980.

Reichlin-Melnick lamented what he saw as “a downfall for a crown jewel of America’s international humanitarian programs.”