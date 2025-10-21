Trump demolishes part of White House for new ballroom

Demolition work has begun to tear down part of the White House’s East Wing, US President Donald Trump said Monday.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: “ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom.”

The ballroom is expected to have the capacity of 1,000 people, with its cost expected to reach some $250 million.

It will be the biggest addition to the US presidential residence in over a century.

Trump said the East Wing was being “fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!”

The US president’s office is in the White House’s West Wing, while Trump and his wife Melania live in the Executive Mansion. The East Wing is the traditional location of the First Lady’s offices.

Trump says the ballroom is needed to host large state dinners and other events, which currently have to be held in a tent.

A celebratory dinner was held last week for the donors to the ballroom. Representatives from the world’s biggest tech companies, including Amazon, Apple, Meta and Google were all in attendance.

Many of the companies that attended the dinner have government contracts or have other dealings with the Trump administration.

In his Truth Social post, Trump said the “much-needed project” would come at “zero cost to the American Taxpayer!”

“The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies and yours truly,” Trump said, also adding it will be “happily used for generations to come.”

After returning to office in January, the US leader ordered several makeover steps at the White House, including covering the Oval Office with gold decor and paving over the Rose Garden.

Plans for a so-called “Arc de Trump,” a huge arch in Washington, have also been revealed by the former reality TV star.