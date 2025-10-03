Experts say Trump unlikely to win Nobel Peace Prize despite past nominations

US President Donald Trump’s repeated bids for the Nobel Peace Prize have drawn media attention, but experts say his chances remain slim.

Trump has been nominated multiple times since 2018, including by US Rep Claudia Tenney for his role in brokering the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states. He has publicly boasted of ending “seven wars” and hinted at resolving an eighth if Israel and Hamas accept his peace plan for Gaza.

However, Nobel Committee veterans emphasize that the award typically recognizes sustained, multilateral efforts that promote lasting peace and international cooperation. Theo Zenou, a historian, said Trump’s approach lacks long-term impact and noted his dismissive stance on climate change is inconsistent with the committee’s priorities.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, a five-member panel appointed by parliament, meets privately and resists political pressure. Past controversies, including awarding the prize to Barack Obama in 2009 early in his first term, illustrate the committee’s caution.

“Nobody’s ever done that,” Trump told military leaders at Quantico, referring to his peace initiatives. But Nina Græger of the Peace Research Institute Oslo said his rhetoric does not reflect a peaceful perspective, making this year’s prize a “long shot.”

Nobel announcements for other categories begin Monday, with the Peace Prize scheduled for Friday.