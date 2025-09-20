Saturday, September 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Trump admin hits Harvard with new restrictions on funds

  • Harvard placed under heightened cash monitoring by Education Department
  • Trump administration accuses Harvard of promoting woke ideology
File image: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing the Laken Riley Act, in the East Room of the White House on January 29, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 09:38 PM

The Trump administration imposed fresh restrictions Friday on Harvard’s access to federal funds, opening a new front in its unprecedented crackdown on the prestigious US university.

The Department of Education announced in a statement that it has placed Harvard under “heightened cash monitoring (HCM) status” saying there were “growing concerns regarding the university’s financial position.”

It cited the administration’s own accusations of civil rights violations at the university as creating uncertainty over future funding, as well as Harvard’s move to issue bonds and layoff employees.

The status shift requires the university to use its own funds to pay out student financial aid packages that federal officials have promised, with the school later able to seek reimbursement from the government.

“Students will continue to have access to federal funding, but Harvard will be required to cover the initial disbursements as a guardrail to ensure Harvard is spending taxpayer funds responsibly,” the department wrote.

Additionally, federal officials are requiring Harvard to “post an irrevocable letter of credit for $36 million” to “cover potential liabilities and ensure that Harvard meets its financial obligations to both students and the Department.”

This latest jab in the Trump administration’s ongoing fight with academia comes after a judicial victory for the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based school in the northeastern United States.

Trump officials accuse the university, and other schools around the country, of promoting so-called “woke” ideology, while failing to sufficiently protect its Jewish students during pro-Palestinian protests.

Harvard has denied those claims, saying the federal government is instead focused on controlling the school’s hiring, admissions and curriculum.

Earlier in September, a Boston judge ordered the administration to lift its freeze on approximately $2.6 billion in federal funds for Harvard, writing that Trump’s Department of Education “used antisemitism as a smokescreen for a targeted, ideologically motivated assault on this country’s premier universities.”

Officials at Harvard did not comment on the latest federal funding restrictions, instead announcing Friday that it had begun recovering some of those frozen funds.

“We are pleased to see the disbursement of $46 million in research funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This is an initial step, and we hope to continue to see funding restored across all of the federal agencies.”

Topics:

EducationDonald TrumpPoliticsHarvard University
Read More

Trump signs order creating million-dollar gold residency card

Trump claims his negative media coverage is illegal

Trump hits H-1B visas, a tech industry favorite, with $100,000 fee

Vegetarianism in India: Personal choice or caste politics?

Trump says Putin has let me down as UK state visit ends

US lists India, China among 23 major drug transit, producing countries

Latest News

Access Bangladesh unveils safety, security, grants policies

VIPS reports progress in employment, rights, and education Initiatives

Salahuddin: Police have been turned into kingmakers

Consensus Commission holds meeting with experts on ways to implement 'July Charter'

55-year-old jumps into river to escape DNC, body recovered after 27hrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x