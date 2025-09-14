Sunday, September 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Long history of US political shootings 

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk is the latest in a long string of victims of US political violence

Arizonans mourn Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk outside of the right-wing group`s headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: AFP
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 10:02 AM

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at a university in Utah on Sept 10, becoming the latest in a long string of victims of US political violence.

AFP looks back on some prominent targets.

Melissa Hortman (2025)

Minnesota state Representative Melissa Hortman was fatally shot along with her husband in June by a gunman who authorities say had a manifesto and a list of other lawmakers and potential targets in his car.

Donald Trump (2024)

US President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A gunman fired several shots, killing a rally goer and lightly wounding the president in the ear.

A few months later, another man was arrested after a Secret Service agent saw the barrel of a rifle poking from the bushes on the perimeter of the West Palm Beach golf course where Mr Trump was playing a round.

Steve Scalise (2017)

Representative Steve Scalise was shot by a gunman who was targeting Republican lawmakers during practice for a politicians’ charity baseball game.

Gabrielle Giffords (2011)

Representative Gabby Giffords survived a shooting to the head that left six people dead, including a US federal judge and a member of the congresswoman’s staff.

She is now a prominent advocate for the prevention of gun violence.

Ronald Reagan (1981)

President Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously wounded as he left an event at the Hilton hotel in Washington.

The attacker was John Hinckley Jr, who was granted unconditional release in 2022.

Reagan spent twelve days in the hospital. The incident boosted his popularity, as he displayed humour and resilience during his recovery.

Harvey Milk (1978)

Gay rights icon and San Francisco politician Harvey Milk was shot dead along with mayor George Moscone by a disgruntled former city supervisor.

One of the first openly gay politicians in America, Mr Milk was elected to San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, where he was instrumental in passing laws banning discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation.

George Wallace (1972)

While campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination, Mr Wallace was shot four times and paralysed for life at a shopping mall in Laurel, Maryland.

The assassination attempt on Mr Wallace, who was known for his segregationist views and populist appeal, highlighted tensions in the Vietnam war era.

Robert F Kennedy (1968)

President John F Kennedy’s brother Robert, who was running for the Democratic presidential nomination, was shot and killed at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Sirhan Sirhan, a Palestinian-born Jordanian, was convicted of his murder and is serving a life sentence in a prison in California.

Martin Luther King (1968)

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.

James Earl Ray was convicted of the murder and died in prison in 1998, but Mr King’s children have expressed doubts that he was the assassin.

Malcolm X (1965)

Mr Malcolm X, an icon of the civil rights movement, was struck down in a hail of bullets in New York.

He was gunned down at the height of his influence and within months of the passage of federal legislation that effectively abolished racial segregation.

John F Kennedy (1963)

Riding in his motorcade with his wife Jackie, President John F Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas by Lee Harvey Oswald.

The Warren Commission investigating the assassination concluded that Oswald, a former marine who had lived in the Soviet Union, had acted alone. 

Topics:

Donald TrumpUSAPolitical violence
Read More

Charlie Kirk's alleged killer: What we know

Right-wing Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot dead at US university

Trump issues rare rebuke to Netanyahu over Qatar strikes

White House: Trump does not support Israel's attack on Qatar

Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas over hostages

Trump escalates crackdown threats with Chicago 'war' warning

Latest News

Dhaka’s air continues to be moderate this morning

Govt condemns attempted attack on Mahfuj Alam in London

Emmy nominees in key categories

What next for Brazil after Bolsonaro’s conviction?

Men’s T20 Asia Cup: Bangladesh lose to Sri Lanka by six wickets

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x