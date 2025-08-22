Shariful M Khan promoted to brigadier general in US Air Force

Shariful M Khan, originally from Bangladesh, has been promoted to the rank of brigadier general in the United States Air Force.

He was among the military officers nominated by US President Donald Trump last June for promotion to the ranks of major general and brigadier general.

The announcement of his promotion was published on the US Department of Defense website.

According to the US Department of Defense website, Brig Gen Khan currently serves as the director of staff, Golden Dome for America, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

In this role, he coordinates strategy, policy, plans, positions, and cross-functional issues for all Golden Dome for America initiatives.

His responsibilities include forging partnerships with industry, academia, national laboratories, and other government agencies to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation missile defense capabilities.

Brig Gen Khan earned his commission from the United States Air Force Academy in 1997. Over the course of his career, he has gained extensive operational experience in space control, space systems, launch operations, and satellite operations with the National Reconnaissance Office.

In 2001, he was deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and in 2007, he served as the deployment commander for Operation Silent Sentry.

He has commanded at both the squadron and wing levels, including the 379th Space Range Squadron and the 310th Space Wing at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado.

At the 310th Space Wing, he directed the operations and staff activities of nearly 1,500 military personnel across 19 units and three direct reporting units. Brig Gen Khan has also held positions on the staff of the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

A Department of Defense notification issued on June 13, stated that President Trump nominated 15 officers for promotion to major general and 55 for promotion to brigadier general, including Khan.

His promotion ceremony took place on Wednesday, according to former US Ambassador M Osman Siddique, who noted the event in a post on X.