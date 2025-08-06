Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Natural disasters caused $135bn in economic losses in first half of 2025

  • Losses rose from $123 billion in first half 2024
  • Wildfire claims rose from 1% to 7% of total
File image: A firefighter watches the flames from the Palisades Fire burning homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm in Los Angeles, California on January 8, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM

Natural disasters caused $135 billion in economic losses globally in the first half of 2025, fuelled by the Los Angeles wildfires, reinsurer Swiss Re said on Wednesday.

Swiss Re, which serves as an insurer of insurance companies, said first half losses were up from the $123 billion in the first half of 2024.

The Zurich-based reinsurance giant estimated that of this year's first half losses, $80 billion had been insured -- almost double the 10-year average, in 2025 prices.

The Los Angeles blazes in January constitute the largest-ever insured wildfire loss event by far, reaching an estimated $40 billion, said Swiss Re.

It said the "exceptional loss severity" of the fires was down to prolonged winds, a lack of rainfall and "some of the densest concentration of high-value single-family residential property in the US."

Swiss Re said losses from wildfires had risen sharply over the past decade due to rising temperatures, more frequent droughts and changing rainfall patterns -- plus greater suburban sprawl and high-value asset concentration.

"Most fire losses originate in the US and particularly in California, where expansion in hazardous regions has been high," it said.

Before 2015, wildfire-related insured losses made up around 1% of all natural catastrophe claims, but now account for 7%. Insured losses from severe thunderstorms amounted to $31 billion in the first half of 2025.

The second half of the year is usually more costly for insurers due to damage during the North Atlantic hurricane season.

If current loss trends continue, global insured losses from natural catastrophes in 2025 could exceed the Swiss Re Institute's projections of $150 billion.

Topics:

Global climate crisisClimate-related natural disasters
Read More

Global temperatures at near historic highs in March

In a warming world, is an air-conditioned future inevitable?

Will climate change cut off the Panama Canal

Latest News

Controversy over Shibir exhibition intensifies at DU

Khasru: People of the country are waiting for BNP to come into power

CID begins probe into IU student's murder

German club backs out of signing Israel striker after fan backlash

UN: Children reduced to skin and bones in war-torn Sudan

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x