Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

France, 14 other nations urge recognition of Palestinian State

  • Fifteen countries issued a joint statement in New York
  • France and Saudi Arabia co-chaired the peace conference
File image: Demonstrators gather in Columbus Circle in solidarity and to demand the release of detained Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, in New York City on April 12, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 06:11 PM

France and 14 other Western nations called on countries worldwide to move to recognize a Palestinian State, France's top diplomat said Wednesday.

The foreign ministers of 15 countries late Tuesday issued a joint statement following a conference in New York, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, aimed at reviving a two-state solution between Israelis and the Palestinians.

“In New York, together with 14 other countries, France is issuing a collective appeal: We express our desire to recognize the State of Palestine and invite those who have not yet done so to join us,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X.

President Emmanuel Macron announced last week he would formally recognize Palestinian statehood in September, provoking strong opposition from Israel and the United States.

France is hoping to build a momentum around the formal recognition of a Palestinian State.

On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the UK will formally recognize the State of Palestine in September unless Israel takes various “substantive steps,” including agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza. 

Starmer's move, paired with Paris, would make the two European allies the first G7 nations to do so.

In the statement, 15 nations including Spain, Norway, and Finland affirmed their “unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-state solution.”

Nine of the signatories which have not yet recognized the Palestinian state expressed “the willingness or the positive consideration of their countries” to do so, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Seventeen countries plus the European Union and Arab League during the conference joined calls for Hamas to disarm and end its rule of Gaza, in a bid to end the devastating war in the Palestinian territory.

 

Topics:

PalestineGazaUnited Nations General Assembly (UNGA)Israel-Palestine crisis
Read More

UN-backed monitor: Famine now unfolding in Gaza

Israel’s war on Gaza claims 60,034 Palestinian lives

‘No alternative’ to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Trump says Gaza ceasefire possible amid Starmer talks

Major Israeli rights groups brand Gaza campaign genocide

Amid Gaza’s hunger crisis, Palestinians fight to survive

Latest News

Waves reach Hawaii after powerful earthquake near Russia

Tarique Rahman warns interim govt against missteps, democratic backslide

No new Covid-19 cases reported in 24hrs

CHT Affairs Ministry holds special prayers for Milestone tragedy

Idcol supports icddr,b for climate, health research

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x