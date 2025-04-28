As Canada votes, Trump pushes US takeover plan

Canada was voting for a new government to confront a trade war and annexation threats by President Donald Trump, who pushed for the United States to absorb its neighbor as polling stations opened.

The Liberal Party, led by new Prime Minister Mark Carney, looked set to lose to the Conservatives' Pierre Poilievre until the US president's attacks on the country sparked a sudden reversal in poll forecasts.

Trump forcefully inserted himself into Canadian politics on election day with a Truth Social post saying Canada would face "ZERO TARIFFS" if it "becomes the cherished 51st state."

"IT WAS MEANT TO BE!" he said.

Carney, 60, has never held elected office and only replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister last month. He had a lucrative career as an investment banker before serving as the central bank governor in both Canada and Britain.

Carney has argued his global financial experience has prepared him to guide Canada's response to Trump's tariffs.

He has also promised to revitalize internal trade and expand Canada's economic opportunities abroad to cut reliance on the United States, a country Carney says "we can no longer trust."

The United States under Trump "wants to break us, so they can own us," he has warned repeatedly.

"We don't need chaos, we need calm. We don't need anger, we need an adult," Carney said in the campaign's closing days.

Poilievre, a 45-year-old career politician, has tried to keep the focus on domestic concerns that made Trudeau deeply unpopular toward the end of his decade in power, especially soaring living costs.

The Tory leader has argued Carney would continue "the lost Liberal decade," arguing that only a new Conservative government can take action against crime, housing shortages and other non-Trump issues Canadians rank as priorities.

"You cannot handle another four years of this," he said over the weekend.

Poilievre has critiqued Trump, but insisted ten years of poor Liberal governance had left Canada vulnerable to a newly hostile southern neighbor.

Nearly 29 million of Canada's 41 million people are eligible to vote, in the massive G7 country that spans six time zones. A record 7.3 million people cast advanced ballots.

Canadians will elect 343 members of parliament, meaning 172 seats are needed for a majority. The Liberals won a majority in 2015 but have governed with a minority since 2019.