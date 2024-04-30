Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy building at Columbia University

  • The university began suspending pro-Palestinian student activists
  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrations across campuses have led to over 100 arrests
Students expand a protest encampment in support of Palestinians while barricading themselves at Hamilton Hall in Columbia University, in New York City on April 30, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 06:52 PM

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University were occupying a building on the New York City campus on Tuesday as officials limited access to students who live there and essential employees.

The protesters who were occupying Hamilton Hall displayed banners from a window reading “Intifada,” the Arabic word for an uprising, CNN reported, citing a video.

The school said in an early morning notice that effective immediately access to the Morningside campus has been limited to students residing in residential buildings on campus and employees providing essential services.

“This access restriction will remain in place until circumstances allow otherwise,” it said. “The safety of every single member of this community is paramount. We thank you for your patience, cooperation and understanding.”

The university began suspending pro-Palestinian student activists on Monday who refused to dismantle a protest camp on the New York City campus after the Ivy League school declared a stalemate in talks seeking to end the demonstration.

University President Nemat Minouche Shafik said in a statement that days of negotiations between student organizers and academic leaders had failed to persuade demonstrators to remove the dozens of tents set up to express opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza.

The crackdown at Columbia, at the center of Gaza-related protests roiling university campuses across the US in recent weeks, came as police at the University of Texas at Austin arrested dozens of students whom they doused with pepper spray at a pro-Palestinian rally.

Topics:

PalestineUSAGazaIsraelHamasPalestine-Israel conflict
