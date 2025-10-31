Umrah visa now valid for one month

Saudi Arabia has introduced new regulations for performing Umrah, reducing the validity of the Umrah visa from three months to one, Al Arabiya reported Friday, citing the country’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Under the revised rules, Gulf News reports, visas will be automatically canceled if a person does not register for entry into Saudi Arabia within 30 days of issuance. The ministry said the move aims to streamline visa management and facilitate pilgrims’ entry procedures.

“The decision is part of efforts to simplify the process for Umrah pilgrims and expand the range of services available to them,” the ministry said, noting that the measure also supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The duration of stay for pilgrims arriving for Hajj, however, will remain unchanged at three months.

Ahmed Bajayfar, adviser to the National Committee for Umrah and Visit, said the decision reflects preparations for an expected rise in Umrah pilgrims, particularly as summer ends and temperatures in Mecca and Medina begin to drop.

Earlier this month, the ministry announced that holders of any type of Saudi visa—including personal and family visit visas, e-tourist visas, transit visas, and work visas—would be allowed to perform Umrah.