Saturday, November 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Umrah visa now valid for one month

The new rule will take effect next week

Photo of pilgrims performing the holy Hajj. Photo: Collected
Update : 31 Oct 2025, 10:44 PM

Saudi Arabia has introduced new regulations for performing Umrah, reducing the validity of the Umrah visa from three months to one, Al Arabiya reported Friday, citing the country’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Under the revised rules, Gulf News reports, visas will be automatically canceled if a person does not register for entry into Saudi Arabia within 30 days of issuance. The ministry said the move aims to streamline visa management and facilitate pilgrims’ entry procedures.

“The decision is part of efforts to simplify the process for Umrah pilgrims and expand the range of services available to them,” the ministry said, noting that the measure also supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The duration of stay for pilgrims arriving for Hajj, however, will remain unchanged at three months.

Ahmed Bajayfar, adviser to the National Committee for Umrah and Visit, said the decision reflects preparations for an expected rise in Umrah pilgrims, particularly as summer ends and temperatures in Mecca and Medina begin to drop.

Earlier this month, the ministry announced that holders of any type of Saudi visa—including personal and family visit visas, e-tourist visas, transit visas, and work visas—would be allowed to perform Umrah.

Topics:

Saudi ArabiaHajjMakkah
Read More

Saudi Arabia cuts Umrah entry visa validity period to 1 month

Saudi Arabia allows Umrah for all visa holders

Saudi Arabia launches new licensing system for Hajis' accommodation

Pakistan extends nuclear umbrella to Saudi Arabia

What’s behind the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defense pact?

MBS: Gaza belongs to the Palestinians, Saudi Arabia stands with Qatar

Latest News

Sirajganj man stabbed, beaten to death by mob over alleged cattle theft

9-day divisional book fair begins in Rajshahi

Tk 8 lakh stolen from Islamic Bank agent in Feni

Students in Khulna learn about climate change through school event

Liverpool feel pressure to end 'crisis', Man City test Bournemouth limits

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x