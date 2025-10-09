Thursday, October 09, 2025

Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval

  • The 72-hour countdown starts only after cabinet approval
File image: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol on July 24, 2024, in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
Update : 09 Oct 2025, 04:50 PM

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that an agreement to secure the release of hostages in Gaza will take effect only after receiving cabinet approval.

“Contrary to Arab media reports, the 72-hour countdown will begin only after the agreement is approved in the cabinet meeting, which is expected in the evening hours,” Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a Gaza deal involving the exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, with the swap set to occur within 72 hours of the deal's implementation.

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he opposed the Gaza ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas on Thursday, insisting that he would vote against it.

He did not, however, threaten to resign from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

"There is immense fear of the consequences of emptying the prisons and releasing the next generation of terrorist leaders who will do everything to continue to pour rivers of Jewish blood here, God forbid," Smotrich said on X.

"For this reason alone, we cannot join in short-sighted celebrations or vote in favour of the deal."

Smotrich expressed joy at the expected return of all hostages, but insisted that the war must not end once they are home.

"Immediately after the abductees return home, the state of Israel must continue to strive with all its strength to fully eradicate Hamas and completely demilitarize Gaza so that it no longer poses a threat to Israel," he said.

Israel's cabinet will meet on Thursday at 1500 GMT to discuss a plan to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza, a government statement said after US President Donald Trump's announced a ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

“Government meeting at 18:00 (1500 GMT). Agenda – Plan for the release of all Israeli hostages,” an announcement posted on the government website said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced overnight that he would be convening a cabinet meeting Thursday to approve a plan for the release of hostages.

 

Topics:

GazaIsrael-Palestine crisis
