Key reactions to Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

World leaders on Thursday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas, which could help end the two-year war in Gaza.

Palestinian Territories

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said he hoped that the deal “would be a prelude to reaching a permanent political solution,” leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

United Nations

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for all hostages to be released “in a dignified manner” and for a permanent ceasefire to be secured.

“The fighting must stop once and for all,” he said, urging the immediate, unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

World Health Organization

Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus called the announcement a “big step towards lasting peace.”

The WHO “stands ready to scale up its work to meet the dire health needs of patients across Gaza, and to support rehabilitation of the destroyed health system,” he added.

“The best medicine is peace,” he said.

Egypt

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hailed the announcement made after indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh as a “historic moment.”

The agreement “does not only close the chapter of war,” he said. “It also opens the door of hope for the peoples of the region for a future defined by justice and stability.”

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia said it hoped the deal would “lead to urgent action to alleviate the humanitarian suffering... achieve a full Israeli withdrawal, restore security and stability, and initiate practical steps to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.”

Turkiye

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan singled out his US counterpart Donald Trump for praise, thanking him for demonstrating “the necessary political will to encourage the Israeli government toward the ceasefire.”

European Union

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and the head of the European Council, Antonio Costa, both praised the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey and called it an opportunity for lasting peace.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called the deal “a significant breakthrough.”

Among European leaders, Trump ally Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy called it “extraordinary news,” while French President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped it would pave the way for a “political solution.”

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the developments were “encouraging” and he was “confident” of a solution this week.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, one of Europe’s most vocal critics of Israel’s offensive in Gaza, said the civilian population should now be supported and “the atrocities experienced... never repeated.”

Ireland, which has also strongly criticized Israel’s military response, said the deal, “if grasped by all, can finally end the unconscionable human suffering.”

“It can stop the dreadful bombing, silence the guns, end the famine and genocide, and allow a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” deputy prime minister Simon Harris said.

UK

Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised the “tireless” diplomatic efforts of mediating countries and called the deal a “crucial first step.”

“This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he added.

Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed the deal. “We hope that signatures will be signed today, and that actions to implement the agreements will follow,” he was quoted as saying by state news agency RIA Novosti.

China

Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Beijing hoped for a “permanent and comprehensive” ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, adding: “China advocates adhering to the principle that ‘Palestinians should govern Palestine’.”