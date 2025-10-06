Monday, October 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Greta Thunberg among 171 more Gaza flotilla activists deported

  • Deportees were sent to Greece and Slovakia, officials said
  • Activists came from multiple countries, including the United States
Photo: Collected
Update : 06 Oct 2025, 08:09 PM

Israel said on Monday it deported 171 more activists who were detained while taking part in an aid flotilla bound for Gaza, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The foreign ministry said in a post on X that “171 additional provocateurs from the Hamas–Sumud flotilla, including Greta Thunberg, were deported today from Israel to Greece and Slovakia.”

It added that the deportees were citizens of several countries, including Greece, Italy, France and the United States.

Photos shared with the post showed Thunberg alongside two other women walking through Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport wearing the grey tracksuits used in Israeli prisons.

The Israeli foreign ministry told AFP that 138 activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla were still in Israeli custody.

The 45-vessel flotilla had been aiming to break an Israeli blockade to deliver aid to Gaza, where the United Nations says famine has taken hold after two years of devastating conflict.

Israel started intercepting the flotilla vessels in international waters on Wednesday. An Israeli official said on Thursday that boats with more than 400 people on board had been prevented from reaching the Palestinian territory.

International activists who arrived in Istanbul after being deported from Israel said on Saturday they had been subjected to violence and “treated like animals.” 

In its post on X yesterday, Israel's foreign ministry said that “all the legal rights of the participants in this PR stunt were and will continue to be fully upheld.” 

“The lies they are spreading are part of their pre-planned fake news campaign,” it added.

 

Topics:

GazaIsrael-Palestine crisisGreta Thunberg
Read More

Hundreds of thousands turn out at pro-Palestinian marches in Europe

Hamas keen to reach deal, begin prisoner exchange immediately

Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan

Gaza civil defence says heavy Israeli strikes despite Trump appeal

Gaza peace plan: Key reactions to Hamas’s response

Hamas says ready for peace talks, Trump urges Israel to halt Gaza bombing

Latest News

Khaled Mashud elected BCB director first time as new board takes shape

A bold call that defines India’s next cricketing chapter

Govt suspends appointment of principals, headteachers in non-govt institutions

Tarique: People the ultimate judge on trial of Awami League

Sharmeen: State must ensure disability-friendly infrastructure, services

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x