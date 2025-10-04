Saturday, October 04, 2025

Gaza civil defence says heavy Israeli strikes despite Trump appeal

  • Attacks occurred despite Trump’s appeal to halt bombardments
  • Twenty homes were destroyed during the violent night, spokesman said
Palestinians from Gaza City move southwards with their belongings, on the coastal road near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on September 19, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 04 Oct 2025, 01:12 PM

Gaza's civil defence agency said on Saturday that Israel carried out dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling on Gaza City despite US President Donald Trump's appeal to end bombardments after Hamas accepted a ceasefire deal.

“It was a very violent night, during which the (Israeli army) carried out dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling on Gaza City and other areas in the Strip, despite President Trump's call to halt the bombing,” civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Bassal, whose agency is a rescue force which operates under Hamas authority, added that 20 homes were destroyed in the overnight bombardments.

Gaza City's Baptist Hospital said in a statement that it received casualties from a strike on a home in the city's Tuffah neighbourhood, including four dead and several wounded.

Gaza's Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis said two children were killed and eight people wounded in a drone strike on a tent in camp for displaced Gazans.

The peace plan for Gaza, presented by Trump this week and backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, Hamas's disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Hamas said on Friday it was ready to release hostages held in Gaza under the Trump plan but wanted negotiations on the details and a say in the future of the Palestinian territory.

 

Topics:

GazaIsrael-Palestine crisis
