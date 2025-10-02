Thursday, October 02, 2025

US sanctions Iranian weapons networks after UN reimposes restrictions

  • Networks operate from Iran, Hong Kong, China, and Germany
  • Measures aim to pressure Tehran’s nuclear and missile activities
File image: A protester waves an Iranian flag during a demonstration against the US attacks in Iran on June 23, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 04:07 PM

The United States has sanctioned an alleged Iranian weapons procurement network supporting the country’s ballistic missile program following the UN decision to reimpose sanctions on Tehran, the Treasury Department announced Wednesday. 

Washington said it was targeting 21 companies and 17 individuals who “pose a significant threat to US service members in the Middle East, US commercial ships transiting international waters, and civilians.”

The move, it added, follows the United Nations’ September 27 decision to reimpose sanctions and restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear, missile, and other armed programs. 

The designations are the first to be imposed by the Trump administration since so-called “snapback” sanctions were finalized last week, which will ramp up the pressure on Tehran over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

The networks targeted are based in several countries including Iran, Hong Kong, China, and Germany, the US Treasury Department said. 

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we will deny the (Iranian) regime weapons it would use to further its malign objectives,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Topics:

EconomyIranUSAsanctionsThe United Nations (UN)
